Recap: Energizer Holdings Q1 Earnings

Energizer Holdings ENR reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Energizer Holdings beat estimated earnings by 9.57%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $0.94, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $2.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Energizer Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.67 0.60 0.89 EPS Actual 0.79 0.74 0.77 1.17 Revenue Estimate 735.95M 659.39M 625.89M 790.01M Revenue Actual 766.00M 721.80M 685.10M 848.60M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Energizer Holdings management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $3.0 and $3.3 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 205.83% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Energizer Holdings, a bullish signal to many investors.

