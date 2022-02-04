Recap: Ubiquiti Q2 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Ubiquiti UI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ubiquiti missed estimated earnings by 27.51%, reporting an EPS of $1.66 versus an estimate of $2.29, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $47.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 1.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ubiquiti's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 2.29 2.34 2.18 1.77 EPS Actual 2.12 2.47 2.30 2.53 Revenue Estimate 493.75M 463.93M 427.42M 375.49M Revenue Actual 458.91M 477.89M 467.24M 479.44M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.