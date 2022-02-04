Cboe Global Markets: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Cboe Global Markets CBOE reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required

Earnings

Cboe Global Markets beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $1.7 versus an estimate of $1.53, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $83.40 million from the same period last year.

Also check this: Executives Buy More Than $28M Of 4 Stocks

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cboe Global Markets's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.42 1.33 1.40 1.23 EPS Actual 1.45 1.38 1.53 1.21 Revenue Estimate 368.28M 341.32M 353.75M 306.39M Revenue Actual 369.50M 350.60M 365.50M 307.10M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.