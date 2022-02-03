Anterix: Q3 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Anterix ATEX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Anterix missed estimated earnings by 6.15%, reporting an EPS of $-0.69 versus an estimate of $-0.65, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $149.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 3.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Anterix's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.68 -0.63 -0.66 -0.70 EPS Actual -0.67 -0.67 -0.62 -0.69 Revenue Estimate 260.00K 150.00K 130.00K 140.00K Revenue Actual 182.00K 182.00K 181.00K 236.00K

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.