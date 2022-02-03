Recap: Exponent Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Exponent EXPO reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Exponent beat estimated earnings by 8.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.35, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $10.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.43% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Exponent's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.42 0.42 0.28 EPS Actual 0.46 0.48 0.58 0.41 Revenue Estimate 103.64M 112.47M 102.54M 91.48M Revenue Actual 116.41M 119.88M 116.48M 103.24M

