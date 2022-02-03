Recap: Leslies Q1 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Leslies LESL reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Leslies reported in-line EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.06, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $39.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.09% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.