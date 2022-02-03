Recap: Bill.com Holdings Q2 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Bill.com Holdings BILL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bill.com Holdings missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $-0.18, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $102.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 13.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bill.com Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.20 -0.04 -0.07 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.07 -0.02 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 104.67M 62.14M 54.60M 47.07M Revenue Actual 116.40M 78.27M 59.74M 54.05M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.