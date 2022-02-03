Recap: Viavi Solutions Q2 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Viavi Solutions VIAV reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Viavi Solutions beat estimated earnings by 26.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.19, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $14.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 4.48% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Viavi Solutions's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.19 0.17 0.19 EPS Actual 0.24 0.22 0.18 0.23 Revenue Estimate 310.53M 300.83M 290.52M 290.49M Revenue Actual 326.80M 310.90M 303.40M 299.90M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.