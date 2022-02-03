Dolby Laboratories: Q1 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Dolby Laboratories DLB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dolby Laboratories missed estimated earnings by 4.72%, reporting an EPS of $1.01 versus an estimate of $1.06, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $38.24 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dolby Laboratories's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.47 0.67 1.04 EPS Actual 0.58 0.71 0.91 1.48 Revenue Estimate 299.95M 278.79M 294.29M 345.33M Revenue Actual 285.02M 286.80M 319.56M 389.87M

