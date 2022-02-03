Looking Into Johnson Controls Intl's Return On Capital Employed

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q1, Johnson Controls Intl JCI earned $419.00 million, a 32.59% increase from the preceding quarter. Johnson Controls Intl's sales decreased to $5.86 billion, a 8.29% change since Q4. In Q4, Johnson Controls Intl brought in $6.39 billion in sales but only earned $316.00 million.

Why Is ROCE Significant?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q1, Johnson Controls Intl posted an ROCE of 0.02%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is a powerful metric for comparing the effectiveness of capital allocation for similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Johnson Controls Intl is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and, ultimately, earnings per share (EPS) growth.

For Johnson Controls Intl, the positive return on capital employed ratio of 0.02% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Johnson Controls Intl reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.54/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.47/share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.