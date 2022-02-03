Recap: BCE Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

BCE BCE reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BCE beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.57, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $244.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BCE's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.65 0.65 0.65 EPS Actual 0.65 0.68 0.62 0.62 Revenue Estimate 4.80B 4.43B 4.43B 4.43B Revenue Actual 4.63B 4.64B 4.50B 4.68B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

BCE management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $2.581 and $2.707 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 340.67% in quarter-over-quarter growth for BCE, a bullish signal to many investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.