Dynex Cap: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Dynex Cap DX reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)

Earnings

Dynex Cap reported in-line EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.45, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1.19 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dynex Cap's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.47 0.46 0.51 EPS Actual 0.54 0.51 0.46 0.45 Revenue Estimate 14.74M 13.18M 14.23M 15.34M Revenue Actual 14.39M 12.12M 12.26M 14.42M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.