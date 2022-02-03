Recap: Abiomed Q3 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Abiomed ABMD reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Abiomed beat estimated earnings by 16.49%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $0.97, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $29.51 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 3.23% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Abiomed's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.97 1.05 1.10 1.13 EPS Actual 1.03 1.10 1.24 1.35 Revenue Estimate 247.66M 240.91M 230.38M 225.59M Revenue Actual 248.14M 252.59M 241.25M 231.66M

