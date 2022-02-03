Resolute Forest Products: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Resolute Forest Products RFP reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Resolute Forest Products missed estimated earnings by 51.02%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.98, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $65.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.32, which was followed by a 2.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Resolute Forest Products's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.16 3.06 1.66 0.53 EPS Actual 0.84 3.74 1.45 0.55 Revenue Estimate 1.10B 967.00M 872.50M 743.50M Revenue Actual 817.00M 1.14B 873.00M 769.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.