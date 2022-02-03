Recap: Advanced Drainage Systems Q3 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Advanced Drainage Systems WMS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 06:40 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Advanced Drainage Systems missed estimated earnings by 5.49%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.91, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $229.21 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 2.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Advanced Drainage Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.13 1.26 0.32 0.47 EPS Actual 0.88 0.87 0.23 0.62 Revenue Estimate 710.26M 624.84M 402.37M 407.90M Revenue Actual 706.47M 669.30M 443.81M 486.14M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.