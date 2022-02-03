Vista Outdoor: Q3 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Vista Outdoor VSTO reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vista Outdoor beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $2.1 versus an estimate of $1.9, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $219.97 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.63, which was followed by a 2.23% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vista Outdoor's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.78 0.90 0.64 0.65 EPS Actual 2.41 1.74 1.02 1.03 Revenue Estimate 722.59M 615.60M 530.15M 520.13M Revenue Actual 778.46M 662.91M 596.52M 574.68M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Vista Outdoor management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $8.0 and $8.1 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 283.33% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Vista Outdoor, a bullish signal to many investors.

