Recap: Suncor Energy Q4 Earnings

Suncor Energy SU reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 06:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Suncor Energy missed estimated earnings by 8.97%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.78, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $3.79 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 13.19% increase in the share price the next day.

