Recap: Gladstone Capital Q1 Earnings

Gladstone Capital GLAD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gladstone Capital beat estimated earnings by 35.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.2, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3.29 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 4.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gladstone Capital's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.2 0.19 0.2 EPS Actual 0.2 0.20 0.2 0.2 Revenue Estimate 13.73M 13.58M 12.94M 11.93M Revenue Actual 14.36M 13.67M 12.88M 12.88M

