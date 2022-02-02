Recap: Aflac Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Aflac AFL reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aflac beat estimated earnings by 0.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.27, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $480.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 1.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aflac's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.32 1.27 1.21 1.05 EPS Actual 1.53 1.59 1.53 1.07 Revenue Estimate 5.34B 5.35B 5.54B 5.45B Revenue Actual 5.24B 5.56B 5.87B 5.91B

