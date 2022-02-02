Recap: Hillenbrand Q1 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Hillenbrand HI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE: Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley. Click Here to Watch!

Hillenbrand beat estimated earnings by 6.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.88, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $35.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 0.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hillenbrand's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.9 0.77 0.91 0.67 EPS Actual 1 0.85 0.98 0.96 Revenue Estimate 732.67M 685.99M 707.05M 647.15M Revenue Actual 754.90M 695.10M 722.30M 692.50M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Hillenbrand management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.96 and $1.02 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 5.32% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Hillenbrand, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.