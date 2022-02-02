Recap: 8x8 Q3 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

8x8 EGHT reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE: Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley. Click Here to Watch!

8x8 beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.01, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $20.19 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 3.76% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at 8x8's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.01 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.01 0.01 0 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 148.74M 143.02M 140.01M 132.81M Revenue Actual 151.56M 148.33M 144.72M 136.69M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.