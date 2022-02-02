Aviat Networks: Q2 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Aviat Networks AVNW reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aviat Networks beat estimated earnings by 16.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.61, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $7.33 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 3.94% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aviat Networks's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.43 0.27 0.36 EPS Actual 0.67 0.45 0.49 0.74 Revenue Estimate 69.10M 64.88M 63.00M 63.50M Revenue Actual 73.16M 71.69M 66.40M 70.53M

