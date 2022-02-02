Recap: American Superconductor Q3 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

American Superconductor AMSC reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American Superconductor reported in-line EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.17, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $3.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 5.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Superconductor's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.16 -0.21 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.19 -0.10 -0.21 -0.13 Revenue Estimate 25.13M 23.87M 19.57M 23.82M Revenue Actual 27.91M 25.42M 21.16M 23.63M

