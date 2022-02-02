Recap: AmerisourceBergen Q1 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

AmerisourceBergen ABC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AmerisourceBergen beat estimated earnings by 0.39%, reporting an EPS of $2.58 versus an estimate of $2.57, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $7.11 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AmerisourceBergen's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.36 2.03 2.48 1.94 EPS Actual 2.39 2.16 2.53 2.18 Revenue Estimate 57.33B 52.05B 49.85B 50.49B Revenue Actual 58.91B 53.41B 49.15B 52.52B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

AmerisourceBergen management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $10.6 and $10.9 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 316.67% in quarter-over-quarter growth for AmerisourceBergen, a bullish signal to many investors.

