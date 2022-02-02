Why Is Boston Scientific Stock Trading Lower Premarket Today?

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Boston Scientific Corp BSX generated net sales of $3.127 billion in Q4 FY21, beating the Wall Street estimate of $3.11 billion.
- Sales increased 15.4% Y/Y on a reported basis. Sales growth was 15.1% on an organic basis, compared to the company's guidance range of 12% - 16%.
- The company achieved adjusted EPS of $0.45, slightly ahead of the consensus of $0.44, and in line with guidance of $0.43 - $0.45.
- Revenues from MedSurg increased 12.1% to $999 million (9.4% organic), Rhythm & Neuro increased 11.8% to $858 million (6.1% organic), and Cardiovascular segment generated $1.27 billion, +25.3% (27% organic).
- The adjusted gross margin expanded from 64.9% to 70.9%. It posted an adjusted operating income margin of 26.2% compared to 18.3% a year ago.
- Outlook: Boston Scientific estimates net sales growth for Q1 FY22 of approximately 5% - 8% on a reported and organic basis.
- The company estimates Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.38 - $0.40, compared to the consensus of $0.41.
- For FY22, the company estimates sales growth of approximately 6% - 8%, with adjusted EPS of $1.73 - $1.79, lower than the consensus of $1.87.
- Price Action: BSX shares are down 4.60% at $41.50 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
