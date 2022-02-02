Recap: Marathon Petroleum Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Marathon Petroleum MPC reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 06:05 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Marathon Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 136.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $0.55, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $17.42 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Marathon Petroleum's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.53 -0.71 -1.41 EPS Actual 0.73 0.67 -0.20 -0.94 Revenue Estimate 22.65B 21.61B 18.91B 17.42B Revenue Actual 32.61B 29.83B 22.88B 18.19B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.