Recap: MicroStrategy Q4 Earnings

MicroStrategy MSTR reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MicroStrategy missed estimated earnings by 664.43%, reporting an EPS of $-8.41 versus an estimate of $1.49, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.62, which was followed by a 0.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MicroStrategy's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.24 1.03 1.62 EPS Actual 1.86 1.72 1.54 2.07 Revenue Estimate 127.47M 120.45M 111.92M 124.61M Revenue Actual 127.99M 125.35M 122.90M 131.32M

