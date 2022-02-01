Horace Mann Educators: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Horace Mann Educators HMN reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Horace Mann Educators beat estimated earnings by 29.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $0.75, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $20.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 3.98% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Horace Mann Educators's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.38 1.01 0.8 0.90 EPS Actual 0.50 1.02 1.1 1.13 Revenue Estimate 332.17M 336.10M 327.27M 326.45M Revenue Actual 329.60M 347.10M 322.00M 352.30M

