Recap: Merchants Bancorp Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Merchants Bancorp MBIN reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] Click Here to Watch a FREE MASTERCLASS on the Ultimate Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley! (register to get the recording if you cannot attend LIVE)

Also check out: Executives buy around $88 million of four stocks

Earnings

Merchants Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 12.87%, reporting an EPS of $1.14 versus an estimate of $1.01, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 5.16% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Merchants Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.98 1.07 0.98 1.49 EPS Actual 1.22 1.05 1.35 1.95 Revenue Estimate 93.12M 101.35M 92.34M 91.18M Revenue Actual 109.15M 97.26M 115.90M 111.96M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.