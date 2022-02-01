DLH Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

DLH Hldgs DLHC reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DLH Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 14.58%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.48, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $94.95 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DLH Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.20 0.14 0.13 EPS Actual 0.21 0.21 0.19 0.13 Revenue Estimate 63.00M 62.00M 58.00M 55.25M Revenue Actual 65.18M 61.55M 61.51M 57.85M

