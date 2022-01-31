Recap: Cabot Q1 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Cabot CBT reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cabot beat estimated earnings by 16.22%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus an estimate of $1.11, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $222.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 2.61% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cabot's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.03 1.18 0.97 0.88 EPS Actual 1.11 1.35 1.38 1.18 Revenue Estimate 915.01M 804.81M 787.67M 697.83M Revenue Actual 904.00M 917.00M 842.00M 746.00M

