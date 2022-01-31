Recap: Graco Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Graco GGG reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Graco beat estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.63, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $69.28 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 2.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Graco's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.60 0.50 0.51 EPS Actual 0.57 0.62 0.58 0.61 Revenue Estimate 492.09M 475.94M 428.75M 426.21M Revenue Actual 486.70M 507.16M 454.13M 470.34M

