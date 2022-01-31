Recap: Sanmina Q1 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Sanmina SANM reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sanmina beat estimated earnings by 13.68%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $0.95, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 7.62% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sanmina's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.99 0.91 0.83 0.81 EPS Actual 0.95 0.99 1.01 1.02 Revenue Estimate 1.70B 1.73B 1.71B 1.77B Revenue Actual 1.64B 1.66B 1.70B 1.75B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Sanmina management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.95 and $1.05 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a -7.41% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Sanmina, a bearish signal to many investors.

