Cirrus Logic: Q3 Earnings Insights

Cirrus Logic CRUS reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cirrus Logic beat estimated earnings by 18.69%, reporting an EPS of $2.54 versus an estimate of $2.14, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $62.55 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 1.02% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cirrus Logic's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.63 0.40 0.71 1.86 EPS Actual 1.82 0.54 0.66 2.13 Revenue Estimate 450.40M 261.76M 302.47M 458.59M Revenue Actual 465.89M 277.25M 293.54M 485.80M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.