Recap: Credit Acceptance Q4 Earnings

Credit Acceptance CACC reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Credit Acceptance beat estimated earnings by 12.37%, reporting an EPS of $14.26 versus an estimate of $12.69, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $15.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.82, which was followed by a 12.46% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Credit Acceptance's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 12.02 9.50 7.92 7.21 EPS Actual 13.84 13.71 9.64 10.75 Revenue Estimate 461.37M 454.30M 422.26M 429.19M Revenue Actual 470.10M 471.70M 451.00M 447.40M

