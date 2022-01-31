SRAX Projects Largest Quarter Ever In Continued Hot Streak

SRAX SRAX, a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform, recently announced revenue guidance for 2022, anticipating another strong period ahead. The company expects revenues of $11.5 million for the first quarter, an increase of 111% over Q1 2021, and $46 million to $48 million in full-year revenues, an increase of 46% to 52% over 2021 unaudited revenue of approximately $31.5 million. SRAX solutions are built to bring clarity and make the digital space more transparent, designed to deliver unbiased data and reveal analytics for companies to manage ROI from investor relations programs and corporate communication firms. The company’s growth remains closely linked to Sequire, with the platform expanding last year both in subscribers and functionality, resulting in considerable increases in revenue and customer renewals. A number of significant Sequire releases planned for 2022 will continue to enhance the platform’s value. “Our team did excellent work in 2021, meeting and exceeding our guidance,” said Christopher Miglino, founder and CEO of SRAX. “We are projecting that we will have our largest quarter ever in Q1 of 2022. With an acceleration in sales at the end of Q4, we are very comfortable in providing a full-year, 2022 guidance of $46-$48M.”

About SRAX Inc.

SRAX is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information about the company, visit www.SRAX.com and MySequire.com.

