$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much

Atkore ATKR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.36% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In ATKR: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 36.97 shares of Atkore at the time with $1,000. This investment in ATKR would have produced an average annual return of 31.49%. Currently, Atkore has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion.

Atkore's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $3,939.65 today based on a price of $106.57 for ATKR at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

