Earnings Outlook For Amdocs

Amdocs DOX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-02-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Amdocs will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.05.

Amdocs bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 5.07% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Amdocs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.01 1.18 1.13 1.14 EPS Actual 1.16 1.35 1.13 1.16 Price Change % -5.07% 1.22% 4.05% 2.42%

Stock Performance

Shares of Amdocs were trading at $75.63 as of January 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

