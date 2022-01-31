PulteGroup's Earnings Outlook

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

PulteGroup PHM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-02-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that PulteGroup will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.31.

PulteGroup bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

[ALERT] Nic Chahine shares his Bear Market Beating options trading strategy. Click Here to Watch!

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 0.14% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PulteGroup's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.82 1.75 1.20 1.40 EPS Actual 1.82 1.72 1.28 1.49 Price Change % 0.14% -1.42% 2.7% -2.4%

Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup were trading at $51.25 as of January 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.16%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here