Citizens Community: Q4 Earnings Insights

Citizens Community CZWI reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Citizens Community beat estimated earnings by 45.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.4, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $649.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.22% drop in the share price the next day.

