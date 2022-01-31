Recap: First Foundation Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

First Foundation FFWM reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Foundation beat estimated earnings by 32.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.4, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $12.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 4.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Foundation's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.52 0.44 0.44 EPS Actual 0.84 0.60 0.50 0.50 Revenue Estimate 76.45M 68.46M 64.20M 60.70M Revenue Actual 89.87M 71.94M 66.14M 63.07M

