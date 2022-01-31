Alliance Resource: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Alliance Resource ARLP reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Alliance Resource missed estimated earnings by 42.03%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.69, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $106.96 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 3.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alliance Resource's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.21 0.23 0.08 EPS Actual 0.44 0.34 0.19 0.27 Revenue Estimate 417.90M 372.70M 353.40M 363.60M Revenue Actual 415.44M 362.44M 318.62M 366.51M

