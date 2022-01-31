Atkore: Q1 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Atkore ATKR reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Atkore beat estimated earnings by 28.65%, reporting an EPS of $4.58 versus an estimate of $3.56, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $329.72 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.55, which was followed by a 0.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Atkore's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 3.84 3.07 1.83 1.20 EPS Actual 4.39 3.96 2.79 1.88 Revenue Estimate 839.38M 722.78M 556.80M 456.79M Revenue Actual 923.73M 853.66M 639.54M 511.08M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Atkore management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $12.8 and $13.6 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 188.21% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Atkore, a bullish signal to many investors.

