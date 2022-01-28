Recap: Northrim BanCorp Q4 Earnings

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Northrim BanCorp missed estimated earnings by 5.07%, reporting an EPS of $1.31 versus an estimate of $1.38, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $2.49 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Northrim BanCorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.44 1.10 1.40 1.45 EPS Actual 1.42 1.33 1.94 1.59 Revenue Estimate 21.40M 18.20M 18.50M 19.31M Revenue Actual 20.43M 19.19M 19.49M 19.22M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.