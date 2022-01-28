Knightscope Closes $22.36 Million Public Offering, Begins Trading On Nasdaq

Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, recently announced that it raised $22,366,190 through the sale of 2,236,619 shares of its Class A Common Stock priced at $10.00 per share. Digital Offering LLC acted as the lead managing selling agent and sole bookrunner for the offering.

"As pioneers in Regulation A+ and the JOBS Act for years, having developed a methodology that allows companies to reach a diverse audience of investors and trade on a National Securities Exchange, we are thrilled to be a part of this historic moment as Knightscope leads us into exciting new territory where companies that utilized Regulation A+ for their initial capital raises can graduate to National Securities Exchanges to access the capital markets while providing liquidity to the initial supporters and investors," said Digital Offering LLC managing director Mark Elenowitz in yesterday's press release.

Knightscope CEO and chairman William Santana Li stated, "We've brought on thousands and thousands of new investors in Knightscope as we embark on the second chapter of a very long book in helping to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. I am forever grateful for our relentless team and the 28,000-plus investors that helped write the first chapter in our journey – a heartfelt and sincere thank you."

To view the full press releases, visit https://ibn.fm/BHpyL and https://ibn.fm/BAgAL

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. The company's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit www.Knightscope.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Knight are available in the company's newsroom at https://ibn.fm/Knight

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire is the wire service that gives you more. From regional releases to global announcements presented in multiple languages, we offer the wire-grade dissemination products you'll need to ensure that your next press release grabs the attention of your target audience and doesn't let go. While our competitors look to nickel and dime you with hidden fees and restrictive word limits, InvestorWire keeps things transparent. We offer UNLIMITED Words on all domestic releases. While other wire services may provide a basic review of your release, InvestorWire helps you put your best foot forward with complimentary Press Release Enhancement.

With our competitors, the work is done the second your release crosses the wire. Not with InvestorWire. We include follow-up coverage of every release by leveraging the ever-expanding audiences of the 50+ brands that make up the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Get more out of your next press release with InvestorWire. It's unlike anything you've seen before.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://ibn.fm/Disclaimer

InvestorWire (IW)

8033 Sunset Blvd Suite 1037-IW

Los Angeles, CA 90046

310.299.1717 Office

www.InvestorWire.com

Editor@InvestorWire.com

InvestorWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.