Earnings Preview For DLH Holdings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 10:25am   Comments
DLH Holdings (NASDAQ:DLHC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-01-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that DLH Holdings will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.48.

DLH Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DLH Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.22 0.20 0.14 0.13
EPS Actual 0.21 0.21 0.19 0.13
Price Change % 2.04% 1.79% 1.58% -4.04%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of DLH Holdings were trading at $17.57 as of January 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 57.99%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

