Earnings Preview For L3Harris Technologies
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 10:24am   Comments

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-01-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that L3Harris Technologies will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.87.

L3Harris Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.48, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at L3Harris Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 2.73 3.18 2.94 3.09
EPS Actual 3.21 3.26 3.18 3.14
Price Change % 2.91% -0.85% 0.0% -2.92%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies were trading at $216.27 as of January 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.48%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

