Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Atlassian Corporation Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 10:20am   Comments
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Atlassian Corporation Stock In The Last 5 Years

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 47.26% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In TEAM: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 36.22 shares of Atlassian Corporation at the time with $1,000. This investment in TEAM would have produced an average annual return of 60.74%. Currently, Atlassian Corporation has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion.

Atlassian Corporation's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Atlassian Corporation you would have approximately $10,737.05 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

