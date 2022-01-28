 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Graco's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 10:22am   Comments
Share:
Graco's Earnings: A Preview

Graco (NYSE:GGG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-01-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Graco will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.63.

Graco bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 2.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Graco's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.64 0.60 0.50 0.51
EPS Actual 0.57 0.62 0.58 0.61
Price Change % 2.85% -2.83% -0.77% -4.91%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Graco were trading at $69.82 as of January 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.12%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (GGG)

Price Over Earnings Overview: Graco
Graco's Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know
William Blair Upgrades Graco Citing Expected Benefits From Infrastructure Bill
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 2, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings