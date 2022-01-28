Peapack Gladstone Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ:PGC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Peapack Gladstone Finl missed estimated earnings by 2.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.8, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $10.04 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Peapack Gladstone Finl's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.72 0.66 0.53 0.44 EPS Actual 0.74 0.74 0.67 0.47 Revenue Estimate 52.57M 49.30M 46.69M 44.72M Revenue Actual 52.99M 51.52M 49.61M 46.14M

